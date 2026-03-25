Inter Miami reportedly face serious competition to pair Lionel Messi with Casemiro

On Januray, Casemiro announced he would depart Manchester United at the conclusion of the current season, immediately sparking rumors of a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. However, MLS insider Tom Bogert of The Athletic reports that the Florida club is not the only suitor for the highly decorated Brazilian midfielder.

According to Bogert, the LA Galaxy have emerged as a serious contender to land the five-time Champions League winner. While Casemiro’s exit from Old Trafford is considered nearly certain, it remains contingent on Manchester United declining to trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract—an option the club is currently not expected to exercise.

Despite the high level of interest, both Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy face a significant roster hurdle: neither team currently has an open Designated Player (DP) slot. In Miami, the three spots are occupied by Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and German Berterame. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Galaxy’s DP slots are filled by Joao Klauss, Joseph Paintsil, and Gabriel Pec.

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Where would Casemiro have a better fit?

Adding a serial champion like Casemiro would be a transformative move for any MLS franchise. The Brazilian veteran is coming off a highly productive campaign at Old Trafford, where he defied aging narratives by recording seven goals and two assists across 28 Premier League appearances this season.

Casemiro celebrates a goal for Manchester United. (Getty Images)

For the Herons, Casemiro is the stylistic missing piece. Following the retirement of Sergio Busquets at the end of the 2025 season, Inter Miami have struggled to find a midfield anchor who possesses the same blend of elite vision and defensive steel.

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While the club signed David Ayala from Portland Timbers to fill the void, the young Argentine has yet to fully earn the trust of head coach Javier Mascherano. Casemiro’s defensive capabilities, combined with his ability to provide a reliable outlet for Messi and De Paul, would make Miami’s midfield arguably the most balanced in the league.

In Los Angeles, the need for Casemiro is more about filling a leadership vacuum. The Galaxy are currently navigating a difficult 2026 season without their creative heartbeat, Riqui Puig, who is sidelined for a second straight year following ACL surgery.

The Galaxy have a unique short-term incentive, however: they are currently deep in the Concacaf Champions Cup knockout rounds. Having advanced to the quarterfinals, they are set to face Mexican giants Toluca in a two-legged series on April 8 and April 15.