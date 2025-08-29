Inter Miami star Luis Suarez names his pick of the best current three soccer strikers

Despite being in the twilight of his career at 38, Luis Suarez still shines as a standout performer in MLS. The seasoned Uruguayan striker has already netted six goals this season and boasts a team-leading 10 assists. Drawing from his extensive experience, Inter Miami star recently revealed his top three forwards in the game today, notably surprising many by excluding Lionel Messi’s Argentinian teammate from his list.

“For number 9 (striker), I would go with Julian (Alvarez) first, then Harry Kane, and I really like Haaland. I like him more than Lautaro (Martinez), but it’s not that I don’t like Lautaro—I love him. But I like Haaland more, I don’t know why. He just seems like more of a player to me. That doesn’t take anything away from Lautaro, who is a great player. He’s grown at Inter and is a world-class player,” Luis Suarez said, via DavooXeneize stream.

Although Lautaro Martinez has established himself as one of the world’s best players, his talent predominantly lies in scoring goals, leaving much to be desired in terms of versatility and assisting. Moreover, his position as a starter in the Argentine national team is no longer undisputed, as the emergence of Julian Alvarez has overshadowed him. Nevertheless, his scoring ability with Inter Milan remains unmatched, keeping him among the top goalscorers.

Luis Suarez’s endorsement of Julian Alvarez as the world’s top striker resonates with fans, reflecting the Uruguayan playstyle in his prime. The young Argentine’s remarkable versatility and creative flair enable him to adapt to any attacking role. This positions him as one of the most well-rounded strikers, next to Harry Kane. Nonetheless, Alvarez’s superior speed adds an extra dimension of danger over the English star, solidifying his status in global soccer.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid, Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Luis Suarez revels the young striker that has surprised him the most

Luis Suarez has consistently expressed his admiration for strikers who excel not only as goal scorers but also as versatile team players. Reflecting this preference, the Inter Miami star recently surprised many by revealing the young forward who has impressed him the most, drawing comparisons to a standout player from Arsenal FC.

“There’s one who surprised me. Obviously, he’s light years ahead of the others (mentioned above). I love Joao Pedro, the Chelsea player. I’d only seen him a couple of times at Brighton, but now I’ve really started to like him. I don’t know how old he is… He didn’t catch my attention as much as he does now… The Arsenal player (Viktor Gyokeres) who was at Sporting Lisbon still lacks something. He’s good, but he still has a way to go.” Luis Suarez affirmed, via DavooXeneize stream.

In his short time at Chelsea, Joao Pedro has demonstrated remarkable versatility during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian not only scored crucial goals but also set up teammates, showing his all-around impact. Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal FC’s recent star acquisition, has struggled to fulfill expectations, facing fan criticism for not yet showcasing his talent on the field.