It has not been an easy season for Inter Miami, currently in last place in the MLS East with a poor record of 5-11, the club is in desperate need of a spark. To make matters worse, Inter Miami fired coach Phil Neville and currently has MLS Argentine legend Javier Morales as interim.

With rumors of the arrival of Tata Martino the team will be looking for a new permanent coach during the summer, still the backbone of the squad is there, and many questions have arisen as to where Lionel Messi fits.

It’s easy for Lionel Messi, he will be on the field, what Inter Miami fans want to know is how the team will be moving forward. Here is a possible starting XI for Inter Miami with Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami’s starting XI with Messi

The team under Morales has shaped up in a 4-2-3-1, Drake Callender has earned his place in goal and on the USMNT, as he will be in the current Nations League squad. Then the team looks like they will go out in the following manner:

Drake Callender

DeAndre Yedlin

Serhiy Kryvtsov

Kamal Miller

Franco Negri

David Ruiz

Dixon Arroyo

Lionel Messi

Benjamin Cremaschi

Nicolás Stefanelli

Josef Martínez/Leonardo Campana

There have been talks of Inter Miami playing with two strikers with Josef Martínez and Leonardo Campana and that could see David Ruiz losing his spot. But without a permanent coach it’s all speculation. Inter Miami has three other starters out injured and that will change if Messi is in the set up.