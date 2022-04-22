Inter Miami will play against Atlanta United for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season

Inter Miami are looking for their 3rd win of the 2022 MLS season at DRV PNK Stadium against Atlanta United. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this MLS game. If you are in the United States, watch this match on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Inter Miami have been consistent lately, the Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana is the team's scoring leader with 4 goals scored. The team managed by Phil Neville has played 4 home games and registered 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses. Inter Miami have scored 4 goals in their last 2 games.

On the other hand, Atlanta United have 1 win and 2 losses on the road in the 2022 MLS season. The Five Stripes haven't lost against the Herons, they have recorded 2 wins and 2 draws. Atlanta United won the last MLS clash between the teams, it was a 2-1 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Date

Inter Miami will face Atlanta United for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season on Sunday April 24, 2022 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Inter Miami will try to break the unbeaten record Atlanta United have against them.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Time by states in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This match will be available for the US to watch on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN.