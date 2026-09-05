Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United today in 2026 MLS Matchday 24

Inter Miami and Atlanta United face off on Matchday 24 of the 2026 MLS season in a crucial matchup for both sides as they seek a victory. Here are the predicted lineups.

Inter Miami host Atlanta United at Nu Stadium on Matchday 24 of the 2026 MLS season in a crucial match for both sides given their positions in the standings — one fighting to climb out of the lower ranks and Lionel Messi’s side battling for first place.

Inter Miami are coming off the debut of a new head coach last matchday against Montreal, handing them an historic 7-1 blowout at Nu Stadium in Kily Gonzalez’s first game on the bench.

Atlanta United sit 13th in the MLS Eastern Conference and are coming off a 2-0 loss to Charlotte. They will look to pick up valuable points against the second-place side, who also need the points to catch Nashville.

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Inter Miami expected lineup

The pink side will look to capitalize on home-field advantage to secure three key points in the fight to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference. With Messi as the main attacking weapon, the Herons face a consistently demanding opponent looking to pull off a road upset.

Emmanuel Latte Lath #9 of the Atlanta United.

Inter Miami expected lineup: Dayne St. Clair; Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi.

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Atlanta United predicted lineup

Gerardo “Tata” Martino will manage Atlanta United from the opposing bench and face Lionel Messi once again in an official match. The coach previously managed Messi with the Argentina national team and during his time at Inter Miami. The match will feature a reunion between the two, this time with Martino leading the visiting team.

Atlanta predicted lineup: Lucas Hoyos; Enea Mihaj, Junior Alonso, Paulo Diaz, Tomas Jacob; Aleksey Miranchuk, William Reilly, Tristan Muyumba, Cooper Sanchez; Miguel Almiron, and Fabrice Picault.