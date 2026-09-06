Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffer new setback with Mateo Silvetti in his return vs Atlanta United

Inter Miami suffered a setback in their match against Atlanta United with an injury to forward Mateo Silvetti, who was playing alongside Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami drew 2-2 against Atlanta United after failing to hold an early lead, but one of the biggest concerns was Mateo Silvetti — who was needed to boost the forward position alongside Lionel Messi — leaving injured once again.

Silvetti suffered shoulder discomfort once again and had to leave the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United just six minutes after coming on. The Argentine had returned to action following an injury that had kept him off the pitch.

He suffered a left shoulder dislocation during the match against Atletico San Luis in the Leagues Cup. After a recovery period, he returned to group training a few days ago and earned the opportunity to log minutes in MLS.

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Silvetti replaces Luis Suarez and exits six minutes later

Silvetti entered in the 39th minute of the second half to replace Luis Suarez and appeared to have the chance to get back to playing. However, his return proved short-lived.

Mateo Silvetti of Inter Miami leaves the pitch after suffering an injury.

Just six minutes later, the Argentine felt pain in his shoulder once again and had to leave the pitch for Inter Miami. His place was taken by Daniel Pinter, leaving Silvetti with renewed concern over another issue in the same area.

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Silvetti initially suffered a dislocated left shoulder in early August. The forward entered a recovery process following the injury and has finally stepped back onto the pitch.

Inter Miami drop key points

The Herons had the perfect opportunity to pick up points after Nashville drew 0-0 against New York City, halting their winning streak. It was Inter Miami’s chance to close the gap, but following the draw, Nashville remained at 53 points while Inter Miami sat at 43 — 10 points behind.