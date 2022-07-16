In a historic duel, Inter Miami will forget for a moment its MLS struggle to dress up and welcome FC Barcelona. In this story you will find out how and where to buy your tickets to attend this international friendly match live.

Inter Miami and FC Barcelona collide on July 19 at 7:30 pm (ET) in an international friendly match that will mark a before and after, especially in the history of the franchise owned by the iconic David Beckham. And here you will find how and where to buy tickets to attend the match live.

This is the first time the Herons will play against the Culés. Facing one of the most winning and legendary teams in history is not something that happens very often for clubs outside of Europe, so this match will be unforgettable.

FC Barcelona travels to the United States with a squad of 28 players, including the likes of Ter Stegen, Pique, Dembele, Busquets, Pedri and American Serginho Dest. Braithwaite, Umtiti, Puig and Neto were not included in the roster, but reinforcements such as Kessie, Raphinha and Christensen are in.

Where will the international friendly match Inter Miami vs FC Barcelona be played?

The July 19 visit to Miami will be Barcelona's fourth in its history. However, it will be the first time they will play at the DRV PNK Stadium. The previous occasions, when it faced Chivas Guadalajara (2011), Real Madrid (2017) and Napoli (2019), it played at Sun Life Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium (twice).

How to buy tickets for Inter Miami vs FC Barcelona?

There are several options to buy tickets to enjoy the match where FC Barcelona with its stars will challenge an Inter Miami that is not going through the best of its moments in MLS. The first one is to go to the DRV PNK Stadium box office, while online tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, StubHub and Seat Geek.

How much do Inter Miami vs FC Barcelona tickets cost?

There are still tickets available to attend this match and there are a variety of prices depending on the location you want to have in the stadium. On Ticketmaster prices range from $92 to $1200. While on StubHub prices range from $135 to $10800, the latter in a luxury box. On Seat Geak there are tickets from $129 to $1641.