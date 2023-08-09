Watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Lionel Messi is preparing for another big night with Inter Miami. The Herons will battle it out for a place in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals against Charlotte FC, who aim to upset the hosts.

The Argentine superstar has put the South Florida team on his back so far, having scored seven goals in just four games in the competition. Last time out, Leo bagged his third consecutive brace to force the penalties, where his side got the upper hand.

Of course, Messi will once again take the spotlight but Charlotte aim to spoil the party in Fort Lauderdale. Christian Lattanzio’s men made their way to this stage thanks to a come-from-behind win over Houston Dynamo on Monday.

When will Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC be played?

Inter Miami and Charlotte FC will face each other on Friday, August 11 at 8:30 PM (ET) at DRV PNK Stadium. The winner will take on Philadelphia Union or Queretaro.

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC in the US

The game to be played between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC will be broadcast in the US on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.