Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for MLS game on September 12, 2026

Inter Miami host Nashville SC at Nu Stadium in a crucial MLS regular-season matchup. Lionel Messi's side faces one of the Eastern Conference's strongest teams in a rematch of Nashville's 4-1 win. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Tournament Major League Soccer Date Saturday, September 12, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in the USA

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC will be available to stream live on Apple TV in the United States. MLS has moved its full match package to Apple TV for the 2026 season, with every regular-season game available without blackouts.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC for free?

Eligible viewers can watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC with Apple TV‘s current seven-day free trial. The official page advertises the entire 2026 season with a 7-day free trial, after which the U.S. subscription is listed at $14.99 per month.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami and Nashville SC meet with major Eastern Conference implications, and the matchup comes less than a month after Nashville handed Miami one of its biggest defeats of the season. Nashville won 4-1 on August 15, with Hany Mukhtar scoring twice, in a result that underlined the gap between the two sides at that stage of the campaign.

The rematch at Nu Stadium gives Lionel Messi and Inter Miami an immediate opportunity to respond on home soil. Nashville have also established themselves as one of the league’s hottest teams heading into the September stretch.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami prepares to take a free kick during the MLS match (Source: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

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The club’s recent run has put it at the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings, while Inter Miami remain among the Eastern Conference contenders. Nashville’s momentum has been highlighted by a four-game winning streak entering the weekend, with the club holding a significant advantage in the overall MLS race.

For Inter Miami, the fixture is particularly important because the team is navigating a congested portion of the schedule. Miami played Chicago Fire on September 9, just three days before returning home to face Nashville. The Herons will then host Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup on September 16, meaning the Nashville game sits between two demanding fixtures.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Alexis Caicedo, Maximiliano Falcon, Casemiro, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

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Nashville SC (4-3-3): Ben Schwake; Daniel Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jack Maher, Reed Baker-Whiting; Elias Saad, Edvard Tagseth, Matthew Corcoran; Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Cristian Espinoza.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match?

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC kicks off on Saturday, September 12, at 7:30 PM ET. The match will be played at Nu Stadium in Miami, with the official Inter Miami schedule confirming the 7:30 PM ET start.

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM