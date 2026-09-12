Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC today in 2026 MLS Matchday 26

Inter Miami face Nashville SC in the middle of a sporting crisis as Matchday 26 of the 2026 MLS season develops. These are the predicted lineups.

Inter Miami, still with Guillermo Hoyos as the interim coach, will play against Nashville SC in hopes of changing their fortunes. The predicted lineups for the game promise a barnburner of a match.

Lionel Messi is expected to play once the whistle kicks the game off at Nu Stadium. Cristian ‘Killy‘ Gonzalez is still awaiting for his work permit to take over from Hoyos, but his idea must be starting to flow into the squad.

As per Nashville, they occupy the first place in the Eastern Conference with 53 points. Given that Inter Miami are third, they must avoid giving a direct competitor the chance to make a stand.

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Predicted lineups for Inter Miami

Hoyos will not count with names like Mateo Silvetti, Santiago Morales, and Tadeo Allende. The three players are injured, so adjustments have to be made. Still, it’s a very competent team the one predicted to start.

Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s projected lineup is like this: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Fricio Caicedo; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

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Nashville SC predicted lineup

Traditionally sticking with their trademark 4-3-3, Nashville will have to do without forward Warren Madrigal, who is dealing with a lower-body injury. However, they have depth to cover up.

This is how Nashville is predicted to start: Brian Schwake; Andy Najar, Jack Maher, Maxwell Woledzi, Reed Baker-Whiting; Patrick Yazbek, Edvard Tagseth, Elias Saad; Cristian Espinoza, Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar.