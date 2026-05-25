Stefon Diggs emerges as possible target to help Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh

Stefon Diggs is one of the names that recently emerged in an analysis as another option for the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver room, with the intention of giving Aaron Rodgers more weapons at his disposal.

Stefon Diggs is being highlighted as a potential game-changer for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to maximize the remaining years of Aaron Rodgers‘ illustrious career. The star wideout could serve as the veteran presence needed to stabilize an offensive room that, while talented, currently relies heavily on unproven depth behind its primary starters.

According to Bleacher Report’s Khristopher Knox, the Steelers should prioritize adding a proven veteran like Diggs to ensure their postseason ambitions are met. “If Pittsburgh hopes to make Rodgers’ last ride a memorable one, it should add a little more to its receiving corps. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. should make a solid receiver duo,” Knox wrote in his recent analysis.

Knox further emphasized that while the top of the depth chart looks strong, the secondary options raise significant questions for an NFL contender. “However, rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen are unproven, and Pittsburgh’s overall receiver depth is lacking. Adding a vet like [DeAndre] Hopkins or Stefon Diggs would help give the Steelers a playoff-caliber offense,” the report concluded.

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Are Diggs and Hopkins the right options for Rodgers?

DeAndre Hopkins brings a massive amount of experience to the table, entering 2026 with 13 seasons under his belt and coming off a 2025 campaign where he recorded 22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns in a limited role. Despite his age, his elite catch radius and ability to win 50-50 balls would provide Rodgers with a reliable safety net that rookie targets simply cannot replicate.

“Dad, how good was prime DeAndre Hopkins?”



One of the most unguardable WR’s of the 2010’s.



Imagine if we got to see him with an elite QB…pic.twitter.com/eV7SREGw3w — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 18, 2026

Diggs remains a high-level producer, having just surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the seventh time in eight years during a productive 2025 season with the Patriots. Finishing last year with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, Diggs proved he still possesses the elite route-running and separation skills.

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Choosing a veteran like Diggs or Hopkins would likely accelerate the Steelers’ offensive chemistry, as both players have spent over a decade deciphering NFL defenses. Their veteran savvy would allow them to read Rodgers’ subtle pre-snap adjustments immediately, creating a lethal partnership that could turn Pittsburgh into a legitimate Super Bowl threat.