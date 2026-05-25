James Rodriguez to face Cristiano Ronaldo as Colombia reveal 2026 World Cup roster

Nestor Lorenzo confirmed James Rodriguez among the call-ups for the 2026 World Cup with the Colombia national team, where they will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Colombia national team is one of the South American teams set to compete in the 2026 World Cup, and in the group stage they will face none other than Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Nestor Lorenzo confirmed James Rodriguez among the call-ups, assuring that he sees the midfielder in excellent physical condition.

“He’s doing well, he arrived in great shape. He has trained a lot and had a minor issue that kept him out of a couple of training sessions, but he’s fine. He’s in good condition,” the manager revealed during his press conference.

Rafael Santos Borre could perhaps be one of the most notable absences heading into what lies ahead. Regarding those who will not be present, Lorenzo stated that this is a time when decision-making becomes more complicated than usual.

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“All decisions are difficult. There are players performing at a similar level, considering the form they are in, and we try to make the best decision possible.”

Nestor Lorenzo, Head Coach of Colombia.

The 26 players called up to represent Colombia

With James Rodriguez as one of the team’s biggest leaders, these are the 26 players that Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo selected to represent Colombia national football team at the 2026 World Cup.

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Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero, David Ospina

Defenders: Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Yerry Mina, Willer Ditta, Daniel Munoz, Santiago Arias, Johan Mojica, Deiver Machado.

Midfielders: Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castano, Juan Portilla, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, Jorge Carrascal, Juan Fernando Quintero, James Rodriguez, Jaminton Campaz.

Strikers: Juan Camilo Hernandez, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez, Jhon Cordoba, Carlos Andres Gomez Hinestroza.

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Colombia’s schedule at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Colombia will compete in Group K of the 2026 World Cup, starting their campaign on Wednesday, June 17, against Uzbekistan at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

For their second fixture on Tuesday, June 23, Nestor Lorenzo’s squad will face DR Congo at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico. Finally, Los Cafeteros will wrap up the group stage with a highly anticipated clash against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Saturday, June 27, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.