Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Lineups for 2025 MLS Cup final with Messi and Muller

The MLS Cup final will pit Inter Miami and Lionel Messi against the Vancouver Whitecaps led by Thomas Muller. Both franchises are looking for their first championship and with that, it’s time to look at the lineups of both teams.

Messi will fight against his presumed kryptonite in Muller. According to Apple TV, in 10 games where both players have faced each other, Muller has a 7-3 record over the Argentinian. That’s the best record of any player against Messi with minimum 10 games played.

The Herons come into this game after a 5-1 win against New York City FC to win the Eastern Conference Final. On the flip side, Vancouver defeated San Diego 3-1 to win the Western Conference.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Vancouver

It’s assumed that Javier Mascherano will keep his steady lineup in a 4-3-3 formation. The predicted lineup is: Rios Novo; Fray, Falcon, Allen, Alba; Busquets, De Paul, Rodriguez; Allende, Messi, Silvetti.

Rodrigo de Paul #7 of Inter Miami

Of course, this would mark a third time that striker Luis Suarez will be benched. Since serving a two-game suspension, Mascherano has benched Suarez but Inter Miami has done well with that move.

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

The Whitecaps employ a 4-2-3-1 formation, much more modern. This is how Vancouver is expected to line up: Takaoka; Ocampo, Priso, Blackmon, Johnson; Cubas, Berhalter; Sabbi, Muller, Ahmed; White.

Vancouver has very good transitions and Muller is scoring left and right at this point. Inter Miami has a very experienced roster but the speed is not precisely the team’s biggest strength. That’s where Vancouver could create damage.