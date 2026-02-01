Inter Miami’s Javier Mascherano hints at Lionel Messi’s participation in the 2026 World Cup

Inter Miami’s South American tour is not only an unprecedented commercial success, but it has also become a key measuring stick for Lionel Messi’s form ahead of the major challenges looming in 2026. Following a 2-1 win over Atlético Nacional at Atanasio Girardot Stadium, comments from head coach Javier Mascherano carried institutional weight that extended far beyond Major League Soccer.

Beyond the result on the field, Mascherano delivered a message that resonated deeply with Argentina fans. The Inter Miami coach expressed optimism when asked about the possibility of Messi featuring in the next World Cup, reinforcing the belief that the captain’s international future remains very much alive.

During the match, Messi logged 76 minutes of action, and Mascherano, known as “El Jefecito,” did not hesitate when questioned by the media about whether he sees his former teammate playing at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. “Yes, why not?” Mascherano said bluntly.

Messi himself previously addressed the topic in a November 2025 interview with Sport, once again leaving the door open while outlining his personal conditions. “The World Cup and playing for the national team are special, especially after having won it. I don’t want to be a burden. I want to feel good physically and be sure that I can help and contribute to the group,” Messi stated at the time.

Mascherano supports Messi’s World Cup hopes

Mascherano made it clear that, while his response was hopeful, the process requires patience and collaboration between the player, the club and the national team. He emphasized that any decision will be built over time, with careful planning inside Inter Miami’s day-to-day structure.

When asked how he plans to manage preparation with the World Cup taking place during the 2026 club season, Mascherano highlighted communication as the foundation of his approach. “I like to stay close to the players and, above all, understand how they’re feeling. No one knows their body better than they do. We monitor everything and make suggestions, but in the end it has to be a two-way dialogue,” he explained.

The Inter Miami coach also shared his thoughts on Argentina’s outlook for the tournament. “Argentina will approach it in the best possible way because it has been competing at a very high level for a long time and has extraordinary players. As an Argentine, I hope our national team does really well,” Mascherano said, suggesting there are no major obstacles for Messi to be part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will next travel to Guayaquil, Ecuador, to face Barcelona SC at Banco Pichincha Stadium, where Messi is expected to log additional minutes as he continues building rhythm and fitness with an eye on what could be one final World Cup run.

