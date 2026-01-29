Inter Miami reportedly target another Argentine defender to continue helping Lionel Messi

Heading into a season where they will not only defend their MLS Cup title but also compete in several international tournaments, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have been aggressive in the transfer market. The Herons are currently prioritizing a new center-back following the departure of Tomas Aviles, who recently joined CF Montreal on a one-year loan.

The primary target is Tobias Ramirez, a 19-year-old standout from Argentinos Juniors. Ramirez’s stock has soared since he helped lead Argentina to a runner-up finish at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

According to renowned transfer expert Cesar Luis Merlo, Inter Miami have submitted a formal opening bid of $5 million for a percentage of Ramirez’s economic rights. If successful, the young defender is expected to sign a long-term contract with the South Florida club.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing as both clubs work to find a middle ground. While Argentinos Juniors are open to a sale, the club is holding out for an offer that reflects the 19-year-old’s status as one of South America’s top defensive prospects.

Competition from Europe

Inter Miami are not alone in their pursuit of the young defender. Earlier this month, Argentinos Juniors reportedly rejected a $3 million offer from La Liga side Deportivo Alaves for 50% of Ramirez’s rights, signaling that the Argentine club expects a premium offer for their top defensive prospect.

A busy transfer window for Inter Miami

Following their historic 2025 MLS Cup triumph, Inter Miami have been the most active team in the league. The club’s objective is clear: build a championship-caliber roster capable of supporting Lionel Messi across all competitions.

To date, the club has secured nine new additions or re-signings. Following the recent arrival of goalkeeper Luis Barraza, the 2026 roster will feature a blend of experienced veterans and young talent, including Tadeo Allende, Rocco Rios Novo, David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Sergio Reguilon, Facundo Mura, and Daniel Pinter.