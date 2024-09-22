Inter vs AC Milan: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 5

Inter will receive AC Milan in a Matchday 5 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Inter Milan will take on AC Milan in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can tune in live via TV or stream the action on various platforms. Be sure to check local listings to find out how to watch the game in your country.

[Watch Inter vs AC Milan for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This weekend in Serie A, the Derby Della Madonnina will take center stage as Inter Milan and AC Milan face off in one of the league’s most heated rivalries. More than just three points are on the line in this iconic matchup, with pride and city bragging rights at stake. As always, the Milan derby promises high drama and intensity, with fans expecting nothing less than a fierce battle.

Inter enter the clash as clear favorites, remaining unbeaten in Serie A with 8 points from 12, and a goalless draw against Manchester City in the Champions League. Meanwhile, AC Milan are struggling for form, having just lost 3-1 to Liverpool in CL and sitting on 5 points in the domestic league. However, as every fan knows, derbies are unpredictable, and form often goes out the window in these high-stakes encounters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 23)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 23)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 23)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 23)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 23)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Hakan Calhanoglu of Inter Milan and Theo Hernandez of AC Milan – IMAGO / Visionhaus and Giuseppe Maffia

Advertisement

Inter vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports