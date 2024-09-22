Trending topics:
Inter vs AC Milan: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 5

Inter will receive AC Milan in a Matchday 5 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and Rafael Leao of AC Milan
© IMAGO / NurPhoto and SportimageLautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and Rafael Leao of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

Inter Milan will take on AC Milan in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can tune in live via TV or stream the action on various platforms. Be sure to check local listings to find out how to watch the game in your country.

[Watch Inter vs AC Milan for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This weekend in Serie A, the Derby Della Madonnina will take center stage as Inter Milan and AC Milan face off in one of the league’s most heated rivalries. More than just three points are on the line in this iconic matchup, with pride and city bragging rights at stake. As always, the Milan derby promises high drama and intensity, with fans expecting nothing less than a fierce battle.

Inter enter the clash as clear favorites, remaining unbeaten in Serie A with 8 points from 12, and a goalless draw against Manchester City in the Champions League. Meanwhile, AC Milan are struggling for form, having just lost 3-1 to Liverpool in CL and sitting on 5 points in the domestic league. However, as every fan knows, derbies are unpredictable, and form often goes out the window in these high-stakes encounters.

Inter vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 23)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 23)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 23)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 23)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 23)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: GXR World
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

