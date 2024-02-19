Inter face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. In this section, find detailed analysis and information about this eagerly anticipated match-up, including ways to watch it on television or through live streaming services available in your country.
[Watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
This match-up is arguably one of the most intriguing and significant in the series, as it features two teams that appear evenly matched at first glance, yet only one will advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
On one side, we have the current runners-up, Inter, who, despite not being considered among the top favorites for the title like last year, are known to be a formidable opponent. Their adversaries, Atletico Madrid, are distinguished by their aggressive style of play and physical confrontations. This clash is set to be a compelling encounter.
Inter vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 21)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 21)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 21)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 21)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 21)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 21)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 21)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 21)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 21)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Inter vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx, Club RTL, Sporza
Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Go, SBT, GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN, 3 JioTV SONY TEN 4 HD Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, SportsMax 2
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go
Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, Movistar Plus+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS, Galavision, ViX, Univision NOW