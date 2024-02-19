Inter vs Atletico Madrid: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 20, 2024

Inter face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. In this section, find detailed analysis and information about this eagerly anticipated match-up, including ways to watch it on television or through live streaming services available in your country.

This match-up is arguably one of the most intriguing and significant in the series, as it features two teams that appear evenly matched at first glance, yet only one will advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

On one side, we have the current runners-up, Inter, who, despite not being considered among the top favorites for the title like last year, are known to be a formidable opponent. Their adversaries, Atletico Madrid, are distinguished by their aggressive style of play and physical confrontations. This clash is set to be a compelling encounter.

Inter vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 21)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 21)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 21)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 21)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 21)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx, Club RTL, Sporza

Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Go, SBT, GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN, 3 JioTV SONY TEN 4 HD Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, SportsMax 2

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go

Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, Movistar Plus+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS, Galavision, ViX, Univision NOW