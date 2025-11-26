Where to watch Arsenal vs Bayern in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal and Bayern will face against each other in the league stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Arsenal vs Bayern online in the US on DAZN]

Bayern Munich and Arsenal headline one of the marquee showdowns of Champions League Matchday 5, bringing together the top teams in both the Bundesliga and Premier League in a matchup loaded with stakes and star power.

Both clubs enter in peak form after domestic victories and perfect 12-point runs in their respective European groups, setting the stage for a high-intensity battle that could solidify one side’s grip on first place. This is appointment viewing for anyone who doesn’t want to miss elite soccer at its best.

When will the Arsenal vs Bayern match be played?

Arsenal play against Bayern this Wednesday, November 26, in the league stage Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Bayern. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.