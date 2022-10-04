Inter take on Barcelona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Inter vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Inter and Barcelona meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The Spanish team is trying to play like in the old days, but there is still a long way to go to reach that level. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Inter lost the first game of the Group Stage in what was a heavy loss against a big favorite like Bayern Munich, that game ended 0-2 at home. The worst thing about that game was an own goal by D'Ambrosio. But the most recent game for Inter was a win against Viktoria Plzen 2-0 on the road.

Barcelona also lost a game during the second week of the Group Stage against Bayern Munich 0-2. It seems the Germans are tougher than last season. So far Barcelona's record is 1-1.

Inter vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Inter and Barcelona play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM October 5

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 5

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM October 5

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Iran: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 5

Norway: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM October 5

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: SBT, TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: BT Sport 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+, TUDN App