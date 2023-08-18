Inter vs Monza: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Inter will host Monza this Saturday, August 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The season kickstarts in Serie A, undoubtedly one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, and this year’s anticipation is exceptionally high. Unlike the last season, which saw Napoli’s dominant performance, this year presents a multitude of teams promising an exhilarating competition.

Among these contenders, Inter stands out. They made it to the UEFA Champions League final in the 2022/2023 season, although they ultimately faced defeat against Manchester City. In the ongoing year, Inter have set their sights on success both on the international stage and in domestic competitions. Their upcoming opponents are Monza, a team that secured an 11th-place finish last season. This year, they aspire to surpass their previous performance, aiming for the opportunity to qualify for an international tournament.

Inter vs Monza: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (August 20)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 20)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 20)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 20)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 20)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 20)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 20)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 20)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximum 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network.