Iran vs UAE: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Iran and UAE meet in the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Azadi Stadium in Tehran. The home team has a ticket in hand for the plane that lands in Qatar. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Iran are already qualified to play in Qatar 2022, but this game will be use to test other players in the squad. Iran was one of the most dominant teams during the Third Round and now they are one of the big favorites of the AFC to play in the World Cup.

UAE are in a good position to qualify for Qatar 2022, but the team still needs to win at least two of their final games in the qualifiers to stay in the third spot and play in the fourth round.

Iran vs UAE: Date

Iran and UAE play for the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Tuesday, February 1 at Azadi Stadium in Tehran. The home team will be slightly weak against the visitors since they will not use the entire starting squad to avoid greater physical wear.

Iran vs UAE: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Iran vs UAE at the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Iran and UAE at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Tuesday, February 1, for the Third Round will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+

