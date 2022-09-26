Ireland will host Armenia for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Ireland vs Armenia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Ireland will face Armenia for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be a key duel in this Group 1 of League B, since the two teams with the worst performance face each other. On the one hand, there will be Armenia, who have only obtained 3 points in this 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League. However, there is an encouraging detail in favor of the Armenians: those 3 points were from their only victory against this same rival.

Although it is also worth noting that that Matchday 1 game was played in Yerevan (capital of Armenia) while now it will be played in Dublin, Ireland. For that reason, it is possible that the Irish have the advantage, especially since a draw would favor them since they have 1 point more than the Armenians.

Ireland vs Armenia: Kick-Off Time

Ireland will play against Armenia for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1 this Tuesday, September 27 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 28)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Ireland vs Armenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Armenia: Armenia TV

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Botswana: SuperSport Action Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: SuperSport Action Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD, RTE 2, RTE Player

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa

Liberia: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa

Mauritius: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport Action, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa

