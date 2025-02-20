Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Report confirms Sam Darnold could play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

In a surprising twist in the NFL quarterback landscape, a recent report suggests that the Pittsburgh Steelers may be eyeing Sam Darnold as a potential replacement, should their pursuits of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields not pan out.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are convinced that Justin Fields could be their quarterback of the future, according to the latest report from Jeremy Fowler. However, as has happened in the last few days, the insider noted again that the issue to consider is the interest of other teams in the young player.

“So, I know that there is some internal optimism or some sentiment for Justin Fields as an option as their quarterback moving forward and that both sides are open to a potential deal. We’ll see how this all shakes out. Fields could have options because Sam Darnold on the market is the top quarterback and Fields might just be number two based on age an upside.”

The Steelers have gone years without winning the Super Bowl and believe that the quarterback position is the missing piece to compete for the championship. The team’s owner, Art Rooney II, has already warned that the team can only sign one player between Fields and Russell Wilson. The option of having both is absolutely off the table.

Who will be the Steelers QB in 2025?

In a revealing statement, Fowler confirmed that the Steelers will not limit themselves to just Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Therefore, names like Sam Darnold or any available veteran in free agency (Aaron Rodgers) could be considered.

“Do the Steelers pivot to like a Sam Darnold? There have been some whispers around the league that maybe they’ll look broader at all the quarterbacks that are available that they feel that they can help them. Not just Fields or Wilson.”

NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

