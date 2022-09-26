Switzerland will receive Czech Republic for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A2. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).
Although the most interesting game of this Matchday 6 is the one between Portugal and Spain, this duel is no less interesting as both teams fight to avoid relegation. The locals come from a great victory against the Spanish, their first victory on Spanish soil, and that allowed them to reach 6 points.
With that score, they surpassed the Czech Republic by 2 points, who come from having a horrible performance against Portugal, against whom they lost 4-0, thus remaining in last position and with the obligation to win in order to avoid relegation. No other result serves the Czechs, and that is why they will surely look more aggressive.
Switzerland vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time
Switzerland will play against Czech Republic for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A2 this Tuesday, September 27 at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Switzerland.
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 28)
Switzerland vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
