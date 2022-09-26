Switzerland will face Czech Republic for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A2. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Although the most interesting game of this Matchday 6 is the one between Portugal and Spain, this duel is no less interesting as both teams fight to avoid relegation. The locals come from a great victory against the Spanish, their first victory on Spanish soil, and that allowed them to reach 6 points.

With that score, they surpassed the Czech Republic by 2 points, who come from having a horrible performance against Portugal, against whom they lost 4-0, thus remaining in last position and with the obligation to win in order to avoid relegation. No other result serves the Czechs, and that is why they will surely look more aggressive.

Switzerland vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time

Switzerland will play against Czech Republic for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A2 this Tuesday, September 27 at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 28)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Switzerland vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: Canais Globo, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV 3

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Czech Republic: ČT Sport

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Germany: DAZN, SFV Play

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, AstroGo

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Eswatini: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Switzerland: SFV Play, RTS Sport, RTS 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

