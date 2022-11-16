Ireland will host Norway at Aviva Stadium in a 2022 international friendly game trying to plan for the future since both failed to qualify to the FIFA World Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Ireland vs Norway: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 International Friendly game in your country

The FIFA World Cup is about to begin, but neither of these countries will be a part of it. Though it’s still a good opportunity for the head coaches to work with their players in this international friendly game at Aviva Stadium between Ireland and Norway. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Ireland was one of the countries that couldn’t qualify for Qatar 2022. But unlike others, they weren’t even close. They shared group A of the UEFA qualifiers with Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan. The Irish squad finished third with almost half of the points the Portuguese got in the second place. If they want to make it to the next one, they must improve, since they also struggled in the UEFA Nations League being third behind Ukraine and Scotland.

Norway will not be in Qatar 2022 either, although they were a bit closer than their opponents. They also finished third in their group, but they were just three points behind Turkey in the race for a spot in the playoffs. A notable detail about this match is that Erling Haaland will not be playing this time. The head coach mentioned the striker’s latest injury issues as the reason why he won’t participate.

Ireland vs Norway: Kick-Off Time

Ireland will play against Norway at Aviva Stadium in a 2022 international friendly game this Thursday, November 17.



Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (November 18)

Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (November 18)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 01:15 AM (November 18)

Indonesia: 03:45 AM (November 18)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (November 18)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (November 18)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (November 18)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (November 18)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (November 18)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ireland vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Extra

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, Star+, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2, ESPN Extra

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, RTE Player, Sky Sports Football, RTE Sport, RTE 2

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Startimes Sports Life, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, StarTimes App

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, StarTimes App

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, StarTimes App

UAE: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

United States: ESPN+, VIX+

