Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Scotland in 2024-25 Nations League?

Scotland will be welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Hampden Park for the Group A’s Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League, and everyone will be waiting for the team star to feature in the game.

With qualification for the next stage within reach, Portugal will visit Scotland for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League, entering as favorites to secure all three points. After being subbed off in the 63rd minute of the last game against Poland, fans are questioning whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against the Scottish side.

The Al Nassr star, after struggling in the UEFA EURO campaign, has once again become the leader of the team. With his goal-scoring proficiency, Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for Portugal from the start.

Following their win over Poland on Saturday, Portugal turned into the only solitaire team to win their first three matches in the League A of the competition. Ronaldo, as the team’s top scorer, will lead the charge as they aim to maintain their perfect record against Scotland.

Scotland, meanwhile, is eager to strengthen its position on home soil after a narrow 2-3 defeat to Poland in the first game, which slipped away after a 97th-minute penalty. This match will see Portugal looking to secure early qualification, while the hosts hope to earn their first points and avoid the threat of relegation.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shoots at the goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match between Poland and Portugal at PGE Narodowy on October 12, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland.

Coach Martinez praises Ronaldo’s hard work

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy expectations regarding his age and performance. In the post-game press conference, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez was full of praise for his veteran star: “Age doesn’t matter when evaluating a player, Ronaldo doesn’t train like a 39-year-old, and he certainly doesn’t play like one. We’re assessing each player based on how they feel. Cristiano has been working incredibly hard this week.”

When asked about Ronaldo’s availability for the Scotland match, Martinez remained confident. “I have no doubt that after playing 60 minutes, Cristiano could be involved in the second game,” he said. “I don’t know if he’ll start or finish the match, but he can definitely contribute, as he showed in the last game,” he ended.

Portugal’s confirmed lineup against Poland

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes; Joao Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceicao, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo.