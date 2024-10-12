Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal as they beat Lewandowski's Poland in Nations League

The much-anticipated duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski is currently leaning in favor of the Portuguese star. The Al-Nassr forward scored Portugal’s second goal against Poland during Matchday 3 of Group A in the UEFA Nations League.
From the opening whistle, Portugal displayed greater offensive intent, dominating possession and creating the most dangerous opportunities in the opposition’s area. Cristiano Ronaldo came close to breaking the deadlock with a powerful shot from inside the box, but his effort rattled the crossbar.
The opener came 26 minutes into the first half when Ruben Neves delivered a precise cross into the box. Bruno Fernandes met it with a header, setting up Bernardo Silva, who unleashed a powerful left-footed shot to beat goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.
Just ten minutes later, Rafael Leão showcased his individual brilliance, starting from the halfway line and dribbling past three defenders to enter the box. His left-footed strike hit the post and fell perfectly to Cristiano Ronaldo, who calmly tapped the ball into the back of the net with a simple finish.
SIUUUU 🐐 RONALDO SCORES TO MAKE IT 2-0! 🇵🇹
It’s been a tough night for Lewandowski
While Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are celebrating a well-deserved lead after a dominant first half, it’s been a different story for Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker struggled to make an impact and was largely uninvolved during the opening 45 minutes.
Lewandowski’s first real chance came early in the second half when a cross into the box slipped past goalkeeper Diogo Costa. However, the Polish striker couldn’t connect cleanly with his header, lacking the precision needed to convert the opportunity into a goal.