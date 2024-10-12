Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal as they beat Lewandowski's Poland in Nations League

In the first half of the UEFA Nations League clash between Portugal and Poland, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net just before halftime, securing his team's second goal and boosting their momentum in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Portugal's second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Portugal's second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

The much-anticipated duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski is currently leaning in favor of the Portuguese star. The Al-Nassr forward scored Portugal’s second goal against Poland during Matchday 3 of Group A in the UEFA Nations League.

From the opening whistle, Portugal displayed greater offensive intent, dominating possession and creating the most dangerous opportunities in the opposition’s area. Cristiano Ronaldo came close to breaking the deadlock with a powerful shot from inside the box, but his effort rattled the crossbar.

The opener came 26 minutes into the first half when Ruben Neves delivered a precise cross into the box. Bruno Fernandes met it with a header, setting up Bernardo Silva, who unleashed a powerful left-footed shot to beat goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Just ten minutes later, Rafael Leão showcased his individual brilliance, starting from the halfway line and dribbling past three defenders to enter the box. His left-footed strike hit the post and fell perfectly to Cristiano Ronaldo, who calmly tapped the ball into the back of the net with a simple finish.

It’s been a tough night for Lewandowski

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are celebrating a well-deserved lead after a dominant first half, it’s been a different story for Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker struggled to make an impact and was largely uninvolved during the opening 45 minutes.

Lewandowski’s first real chance came early in the second half when a cross into the box slipped past goalkeeper Diogo Costa. However, the Polish striker couldn’t connect cleanly with his header, lacking the precision needed to convert the opportunity into a goal.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

