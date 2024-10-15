Trending topics:
Poland vs Croatia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Poland face Croatia in League A's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Luka Modric of Croatia
© IMAGO / GrubisicLuka Modric of Croatia

By Leonardo Herrera

Poland and Croatia will face against each other for Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League in League A. Fans won’t want to miss the action, as they can catch the game live on TV or stream it online, with viewing options varying by country.

[Watch Poland vs Croatia for free in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 4 promises to deliver one of the most intense showdowns, as Portugal stands atop the group while Scotland looks to rally from the bottom. With both teams vying for crucial points, the battle will likely determine who secures second and third place in the standings.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, as passage to the quarter-finals is on the line, alongside a potential playoff for survival. Croatia hold the edge with six points, knowing that even a draw could benefit their position. Meanwhile, Poland need a win to match Croatia’s points total and to set their sights on snatching the second spot in the upcoming matches.

Poland vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 16)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 16)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Poland vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Nova TV

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV4

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport PSL

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 7

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com TUDN App ViX Fox Soccer Plus TUDN USA

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

