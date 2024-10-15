Poland vs Croatia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Poland and Croatia will face against each other for Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League in League A. Fans won’t want to miss the action, as they can catch the game live on TV or stream it online, with viewing options varying by country.
Matchday 4 promises to deliver one of the most intense showdowns, as Portugal stands atop the group while Scotland looks to rally from the bottom. With both teams vying for crucial points, the battle will likely determine who secures second and third place in the standings.
The stakes couldn’t be higher, as passage to the quarter-finals is on the line, alongside a potential playoff for survival. Croatia hold the edge with six points, knowing that even a draw could benefit their position. Meanwhile, Poland need a win to match Croatia’s points total and to set their sights on snatching the second spot in the upcoming matches.
Poland vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 16)
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 16)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Poland vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Nova TV
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV4
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport PSL
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 7
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com TUDN App ViX Fox Soccer Plus TUDN USA