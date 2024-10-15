Poland vs Croatia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Poland face Croatia in League A's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Poland and Croatia will face against each other for Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League in League A. Fans won’t want to miss the action, as they can catch the game live on TV or stream it online, with viewing options varying by country.

[Watch Poland vs Croatia for free in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 4 promises to deliver one of the most intense showdowns, as Portugal stands atop the group while Scotland looks to rally from the bottom. With both teams vying for crucial points, the battle will likely determine who secures second and third place in the standings.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, as passage to the quarter-finals is on the line, alongside a potential playoff for survival. Croatia hold the edge with six points, knowing that even a draw could benefit their position. Meanwhile, Poland need a win to match Croatia’s points total and to set their sights on snatching the second spot in the upcoming matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poland vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 16)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 16)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Poland vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Nova TV

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV4

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport PSL

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 7

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com TUDN App ViX Fox Soccer Plus TUDN USA