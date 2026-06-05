Slovakia vs Montenegro: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 5, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Slovakia vs Montenegro
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Friday, June 5, 2026
|Time
|12:30 PM (ET) / 9:30 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX
How to watch Slovakia vs Montenegro in the USA
Fans won’t have trouble finding a way to catch this marquee showdown, as live coverage will be offered through Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX.
No matter where you’re watching from, these platforms provide convenient access to all the action as it unfolds. Be sure to tune in for a game that has all the ingredients to deliver plenty of excitement.
Can I watch Slovakia vs Montenegro for free?
Fans can stream this highly anticipated contest through Fubo’s 5-day free trial, allowing them to watch live before committing to a subscription.
The platform carries the network airing the event nationwide, giving fans throughout the United States access to every key play and pivotal moment in real time.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Slovakia and Montenegro square off in a meeting of two national teams looking to move forward after falling short in their most recent World Cup qualifying efforts. Slovakia appeared to be on the right track after opening its campaign with an impressive victory over Germany, but its run ultimately ended in the playoff stage.
Montenegro‘s journey was even more frustrating, as a team expected to contend for a top-two finish instead struggled throughout the cycle and finished behind the Faroe Islands. As both sides continue rebuilding with an eye on future international competitions, this matchup provides a meaningful test and a chance to evaluate their progress.
With pride, momentum, and valuable development opportunities on the line, fans won’t want to miss what could be an important step forward for either nation.
Sead Haksabanovic of Montenegro – Filip Filipovic/Getty Images
Slovakia vs Montenegro: Predicted Lineups
Slovakia (4-3-3): Dúbravka, Pekarík, Škriniar, Hancko, Obert, Lobotka, Duda, Kucka, Suslov, Strelec, Haraslín.
Montenegro (4-2-3-1): Petković, Marušić, Vujačić, Savić, Tomašević, Janković, Eraković, Hakšabanović, Jovetić, Osmajić, Krstović.
What time is the Slovakia vs Montenegro match?
The match kicks off today, June 5, at 12:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 12:30 PM
Central Time: 11:30 AM
Mountain Time: 10:30 AM
Pacific Time: 9:30 AM