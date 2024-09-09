Trending topics:
Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for France vs Belgium in the 2024 UEFA Nations League?

France host Belgium for Matchday 2 of 2024 UEFA Nations League. After Les Bleus' defeat against Italy, all the eyes will be once again on Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe

By Natalia Lobo

France host Belgium at Parc Olympique Lyonnais for their second 2024 UEFA Nations League fixture of the new season. Despite Les Bleus’s defeat at home to Italy during the Group 2 opening matchday, it’s been reported that Kylian Mbappe won’t be in the starting lineup for today’s game.

According to a report from Loïc Tanzi of L’Equipe, Real Madrid’s new forward will sit out France’s second and final match of the international break. Mbappe has not suffered any injuries, and the decision to not put him in the lineup has more to do with Didier Deschamps’ strategy.

After their 1-3 defeat against France, Deschamps said in a press conference that he wouldn’t change his tactical plans. “I believe that the six Nations League matches should be used to incorporate new players and distribute playing time,” he explained on Sunday.

“I’m not going to change course. I accept it, even if it could have consequences on the result. If we had a different schedule, with qualifiers for the World Cup, I wouldn’t have chosen this course, that’s for sure,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe Italy

Kylian Mbappe against Italy for Matchday 1 of 2024/25 UEFA Nations League

Mbappe played the full 90 minutes against Italy but struggled to make a notable impact on the game. However, he isn’t expected to be the only player rested for the game against Belgium.

Changes expected in France against Belgium

According to the same report, Jonathan Clauss and Theo Hernandez should give way to Jules Koundé and Lucas Digne. Meanwhile, Manu Koné, Randal Kolo Muani and Michael Olise could all be part of the lineup against Belgium.

Domenico Tedesco’s side are coming from defeating Israel 3-1 on Matchday 1 of the competition. The result put them tied with Italy at the top of the table of Group 2 of League A, and they’re looking to extend their advantage.

Under UEFA’s new format for 2024-25, the team finishing last in each League A group will be automatically relegated, while third-placed teams must compete in a relegation playoff.

Only the top two teams in Group 2 will advance to the new quarter-final stage, leaving France three points behind their main rivals and unable to afford any further setbacks.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

