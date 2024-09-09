France vs Belgium: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Trending topics:
France take on Belgium in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

France will face Belgium in a highly anticipated League A clash on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or through available streaming platforms in your country.

France’s campaign in the tournament got off to a rocky start with a surprising 3-1 loss to Italy. Despite being the favorites heading into the match, France struggled to contain the Italians and now find themselves needing to regroup. Led by star forward Kylian Mbappe, the French side will look to bounce back and secure their first points of the competition as they aim to get back on track.

Up next for France is a challenging matchup against Belgium. While Belgium’s form has dipped in recent years, they remain a formidable opponent, especially with Kevin De Bruyne at the helm. The Belgians recognize the importance of this clash as they push to stay in contention at the top, but they enter the game as underdogs and will need a strong performance to pull off an upset.

France vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 10)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 10)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 10)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 10)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

France vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Belgium: TF1+, RTL Play, Sport RTL, TVI
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL TF1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

