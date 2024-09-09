France vs Belgium: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

France take on Belgium in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

France’s campaign in the tournament got off to a rocky start with a surprising 3-1 loss to Italy. Despite being the favorites heading into the match, France struggled to contain the Italians and now find themselves needing to regroup. Led by star forward Kylian Mbappe, the French side will look to bounce back and secure their first points of the competition as they aim to get back on track.

Up next for France is a challenging matchup against Belgium. While Belgium’s form has dipped in recent years, they remain a formidable opponent, especially with Kevin De Bruyne at the helm. The Belgians recognize the importance of this clash as they push to stay in contention at the top, but they enter the game as underdogs and will need a strong performance to pull off an upset.

France vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 10)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 10)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

France vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Belgium: TF1+, RTL Play, Sport RTL, TVI

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL TF1

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24

Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX