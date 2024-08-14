Trending topics:
Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for Real Madrid vs Atalanta for the UEFA Super Cup?

Real Madrid's star player Kylian Mbappe could make his debut with the team in the UEFA Super Cup 2024 against Atalanta.

Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid while training session before UEFA Super Cup 2024 at National Stadium on August 13, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland.
© Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe from Real Madrid while training session before UEFA Super Cup 2024 at National Stadium on August 13, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kylian Mbappe‘s debut in the Real Madrid shirt is about to take place. The French striker, after finishing his time at Paris Saint-Germain, joins the white team in search of new challenges. The  UEFA Super Cup 2024 against Atalanta could be the perfect setting for his official presentation.

Real Madridfaces the match with the illusion of winning a new title. The arrival of Mbappe reinforces the team’s offensive power, but injuries could affect the starting eleven. Eduardo Camavinga, another key player, suffered a knock during training and is doubtful for the match.

Mbappe’s debut will be a historic moment for Real Madrid. The Madrid club hopes that the French striker can make a difference and contribute to the team’s success in the UEFA Super Cup 2024 against Atalanta.

Will Kylian Mbappe play in the European Super Cup vs Atalanta?

Kylian Mbappe will be in the starting eleven. Coach Carlo Ancelotti. has provided Real Madrid’s starting line-up against Atalanta and the presence of the French star has been confirmed since the start of the European Super Cup 2024 match.

(L) Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid and (R) Luka Modric from Real Madrid while training session before UEFA Super Cup 2024 at National Stadium on August 13, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

(L) Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid and (R) Luka Modric from Real Madrid while training session before UEFA Super Cup 2024 at National Stadium on August 13, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

In the press conference before this transcendental match, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti referred to Mbappe’s debut. “He is going to have to adapt for this team as everyone has had to. We are very happy he is here because he has great qualities and – I’m sure, given his personality – he will adjust quickly,” Ancelotti said.

Uncertainty due to Camavinga’s injury before the European Super Cup match

The injury suffered by Eduardo Camavinga during training has caused concern at Real Madrid. The French midfielder is an important piece in Carlo Ancelotti’s scheme and his absence would be a hard blow for the team.

Video: Real Madrid\&#039;s Camavinga gets injured in training before UEFA Super Cup final

Video: Real Madrid"s Camavinga gets injured in training before UEFA Super Cup final

The Italian coach must assess Camavinga’s situation and decide whether to take the risk with the player or choose an alternative. The decision will be crucial for Real Madrid’s performance in the UEFA Super Cup 2024.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024.

