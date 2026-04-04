Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Austin FC in NU Stadium opening at 2026 MLS Matchday 6?

Inter Miami face Austin FC for the long-awaited debut of Nu Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2026 MLS season. For this landmark occasion, Lionel Messi will be in the starting lineup and captain the Herons as they officially open their new home.

Speculation reached a fever pitch during yesterday’s training session after Messi sat out the final drills, casting doubt on his status for the stadium’s grand opening.

However, head coach Javier Mascherano quickly cleared the air, explaining that the move was a pre-planned rest period due to the workload Messi carried while representing Argentina during the March FIFA international break.

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Confirmed Inter Miami lineup

Having confirmed that Messi is in peak physical condition, Mascherano will lean on the Argentine icon to lead the squad for the Nu Stadium opener. With the captain cleared to play, the Argentine coach will have a full-strength roster at his disposal for today’s historic clash.

Finally here. Today, we play at Home. 💗



⏰ 7:30 p.m. ET

🏟️ Nu Stadium

📺 Apple TV pic.twitter.com/Um9B8rM7Cg — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 4, 2026

Inter Miami’s confirmed lineup to face Austin FC: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo de Paul, David Ayala; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; Mateo Silvetti.

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Messi looking to lead Inter Miami this season

After a surprising early exit from the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the first round against Nashville SC, Inter Miami are under pressure to deliver a standout MLS campaign to satisfy their supporters.

With Messi at the helm, the Herons have already shown signs of dominance in the opening weeks. In just four matches played during the 2026 MLS season, the Argentine icon has netted four goals, leading the team to three victories. Their only setback so far was a narrow defeat in the season opener against LAFC.

Messi enters the 2026 season with a historic target in his sights: becoming the first player to win three consecutive MLS regular season MVP awards. After securing the Landon Donovan MLS MVP trophy in both 2024 and 2025, he has already made history as the first player to win it back-to-back.