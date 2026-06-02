Haiti vs New Zealand: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 2, 2026

Haiti will face New Zealand at the Chase Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. New Zealand is looking to prepare in the best way for the World Cup against Haiti, who are returning to this tournament after several years and want to do so in great form. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Haiti vs New Zealand Tournament Friendly Date Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Haiti vs New Zealand in the USA

Fans will have several ways to watch this highly anticipated matchup live. The game will air on FOX Deportes, while streaming options include Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Each platform will provide live coverage of the event, giving viewers the chance to follow every key moment, game-changing sequence, and late drama as the action unfolds.

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Can I watch Haiti vs New Zealand for free?

Soccer fans in the United States will be able to catch this marquee contest live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with each service carrying the channel broadcasting the event nationwide.

Viewers can also take advantage of free trial offers, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream to watch the game live without an immediate subscription fee.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With both nations preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this international friendly offers a valuable opportunity to measure progress against fellow tournament qualifiers.

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New Zealand enters the matchup looking to sharpen its game ahead of a challenging group-stage campaign against Belgium, Iran, and Egypt, with hopes of advancing to the Round of 32.

Haiti, meanwhile, is gearing up for a historic return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974. Drawn into a difficult group featuring Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland, the Caribbean side views every tune-up as a crucial step in its quest to make an impact on soccer’s biggest stage.

Kosta Barbarouses of New Zealand – Mark Nolan/Getty Images

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Haiti vs New Zealand: Predicted Lineups

Haiti (4-4-2): Pierre, Duverne, Adé, Delcroix, Expérience, Deedson, Bellgarde, Pierre, Providence, Isidor, Nazon.

New Zealand (4-4-2): Paulsen, Payne, Surman, Bindon, Just, Old, Bell, Stamenić, Randall, McCowatt, Barbarouses.

What time is the Haiti vs New Zealand match?

The match kicks off today, June 2, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM