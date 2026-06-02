Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami can lift a trophy at home shortly after 2026 World Cup

Regardless of how the chips fall at the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi will reportedly have a golden opportunity to lift silverware at the brand-new Nou Camp Nou as he leads Inter Miami into a high-profile international showcase.

Lionel Messi currently has his sights set on another World Cup run on North American soil. Meanwhile, his club side, Inter Miami, have been flooded with major updates, starting with reports that Guillermo Hoyos will remain as head coach for the rest of the season, followed by a massive opportunity to capture silverware shortly after the 2026 World Cup concludes.

According to The Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufmann, Nu Stadium has been selected to host the 2026 Campeones Cup. As the reigning MLS representative, Inter Miami are locked into the marquee fixture, where they will square off against the eventual Liga MX champion, determined by the upcoming clash between Mexican giants Deportivo Toluca and Cruz Azul.

With an official announcement expected on Wednesday, Kaufmann confirmed the high-profile match will take place right in Inter Miami’s backyard. Anticipation is already building over who the Herons will face, setting the stage for Messi and company to potentially hoist a trophy in their brand-new home stadium for the very first time.

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In the meantime, Messi’s immediate focus remains on the training table. The iconic playmaker is currently racing against the clock to recover from an injury setback as he anchors Argentina’s training camp ahead of their June 16 World Cup opener against Algeria in Group J.

Inter Miami’s new $1 billion Nu Stadium opens tonight.



This is what it looks like. pic.twitter.com/zXohf5OXas — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 4, 2026

Another trophy for Messi’s cabinet coming up?

Regardless of how things shake out on the international stage this summer, Messi has a golden opportunity to lift his first-ever trophy on Inter Miami’s true home turf. While he has celebrated plenty of championships in his career, doing so at Nu Stadium would be a historic first, given the state-of-the-art venue just opened its doors this season.

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Securing the Campeones Cup would mark Messi’s fifth piece of silverware since arriving in South Florida two and a half years ago. Reaching that milestone would cement his legacy as one of the few standard-bearers in Inter Miami’s brief history to accumulate that much hardware in such a short span.

The Inter Miami faithful now eagerly await Wednesday’s formal announcement confirming Nu Stadium as the battleground for this year’s Campeones Cup, with the identity of their Liga MX opponent set to be finalized immediately following the conclusion of the World Cup.