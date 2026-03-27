Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Mauritania at La Bombonera in 2026 international friendly?

Lionel Messi’s Argentina return to action this Friday for the first of two scheduled friendlies during the current FIFA window. The World Champions host Mauritania at La Bombonera, though the Argentine captain is reportedly not expected to be in the starting lineup.

According to Argentine insider Gaston Edul, Lionel Scaloni has decided to manage the 38-year-old’s minutes ahead of the intense summer schedule. Messi is not expected to be in the starting XI tonight and will likely enter as a substitute in the second half.

The decision isn’t just about resting the captain; Scaloni is reportedly keen to give more playing time to Nicolas Paz. The youngster has been in sensational form for Como in Italy, and the coaching staff want to see him integrate with the regular starters.

Advertisement

Scaloni’s tactical dilemmas for the Mauritania clash

Beyond the uncertainty surrounding whether Messi will start or begin the match on the bench, Scaloni is still weighing some other decisions for his starting XI at La Bombonera.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during a game. (Getty Images)

The manager’s other remaining dilemmas involve the left-back position, where he must choose between Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuña, and the final midfield spot.

Advertisement

Thiago Almada and Leandro Paredes are competing to round out the center of the pitch alongside Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, who are reportedly confirmed as starters.

When is Argentina’s next game?

In addition to today’s clash with Mauritania, Argentina will face Zambia next Tuesday, March 31, also at La Bombonera. This match will serve as the Albiceleste’s final appearance on home soil before the squad departs for North America to begin their World Cup title defense.