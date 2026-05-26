Lane Hutson only blames himself as Canadiens drop Game 3 vs Hurricanes in ECF

Lane Hutson was very harsh on himself after the Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-1 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final.

Despite being heavily outplayed, the Montreal Canadiens managed to hang around with the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final. That was until Andrei Svechnikov called game in overtime following a giveaway from Lane Hutson, who did not cut himself any slack afterward.

“It would be nice to be up 2-1, but we’re not because of me,” Hutson stated after the game, via NHL.com. “It’s frustrating.” While Hutson threw himself under the bus for the loss, head coach Martin St. Louis believes it didn’t come down to one player’s mistake. Teams win and lose together, and he made that clear.

“I didn’t love the play, but whatever,” St. Louis confessed. “It’s what’s next and we didn’t do what’s next. We didn’t get the job done.” The Canadiens are down 2-1. Another loss on home ice in Game 4 would put them with their backs against the wall and on the brink of elimination in the 2025-26 NHL season.

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Hutson is in the eye of the Hurricanes

Carolina kept its word. The Hurricanes reportedly confirmed Hutson was in their crosshairs, and they indeed went after him. In fact, just seconds before his costly giveaway in overtime, William Carrier caught Hutson up high with an elbow, which either went unnoticed—or simply uncalled—by the officials.

Andrei Svechnikov celebrates his game-winner.

Carolina knows the best way to keep Hutson in check is by continuously tearing down the undersized blueliner with checks, hits, and some extra shenanigans that, if unpenalized, can turn into a major advantage for the Hurricanes. So far, it has been a formula for success. Taylor Hall hit Hutson’s knee in Game 2, Carrier targeted his head in Game 3, and both contests were won by the Canes in overtime.

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That is not to say the Hurricanes are only up in the series because they are playing dirty. Carolina has looked like the far better team, limiting the Montreal Canadiens to just 25 shots on goal over the past two games. The Habs’ blowout win in the series opener taught the Canes a lesson, and the CH has yet to regain its footing.

Canadiens not out—yet

Perhaps the Canadiens will have to push back against the Hurricanes’ antics and meet their aggressiveness somewhere in the middle. If you cannot beat them, join them. The way coach St. Louis’ team has played over the past two outings, it does not look like they can advance past the Canes and into the Stanley Cup Final.

There is a silver lining, though. Montreal has only lost one-goal games decided in overtime. As much trouble as they are in—and as rough as their past few games have been to watch—the Canadiens are still only one game down in the series, and one lucky bounce may well become the difference-maker in the series’ momentum.

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One win and it’s a new series

Right now, control mostly rests in the hands of the City of Oaks representatives, but the hockey club from the City of Saints has shown the patience of a saint and the resilience of an oak tree. Combine those two, and the Habs may have the best of both worlds in the Eastern Conference Final.

Still, it is all wishful thinking. If nothing changes, the Hurricanes will keep going after Hutson, keep hemming the Habs into their own zone, and keep throwing everything they have at Jakub Dobes. The time for action is now. In Quebec’s metropolis, the sirens have gone off on the Island of Montreal: there is a hurricane warning.