Joe Haden believes Browns could become Super Bowl contenders sooner than expected

Joe Haden, who knows the NFL well from the inside, has no doubt that the Cleveland Browns could have a golden opportunity sooner than later to reach the Super Bowl.

Joe Haden believes the Cleveland Browns are finally moving in the right direction and could surprise the league as Super Bowl contenders in the near future. During a recent discussion, the former Pro Bowl highlighted that the organization is consistently stacking talent under general manager Andrew Berry and the new coaching staff.

The former defensive made these comments during Monday’s episode of the Deebo and Joe podcast on May 25. “That’s something that’s not too crazy, the Browns [going to] the Super Bowl. Saying that this season, that would be crazy. But in the near future, I could see it, especially with the new stadium,” Haden noted.

Haden’s belief in the “near future” also stems from the team’s aggressive moves in the 2026 NFL Draft. “We’re getting talent. Just keep watching. Ever since we started this show, [the Browns] haven’t been doing nothing but getting better… Minimum eight [wins this year],“ he predicted.

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Is Haden right about the Browns’ Super Bowl window?

The Browns are currently navigating a significant rebuilding strategy designed to maximize their competitive window. With Todd Monken entering his first full season as head coach, the team is banking on a more modern offensive approach to revitalize their scoring and support a defense led by Myles Garrett.

However, Cleveland’s history remains a heavy burden, as the last time the franchise played for a big NFL title was back in 1969, before the “Super Bowl” name was even fully established. Furthermore, the Browns have not reached an AFC Conference Championship game since 1989, a drought that has spanned several generations of frustrated fans.