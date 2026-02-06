Inter Miami reportedly working to re-sign a Lionel Messi teammate and 2025 MLS Cup champion

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are preparing for the upcoming season with the goal of defending the MLS Cup title they secured in 2025 following a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final. The South Florida side has remained highly active in the transfer market, and reports now indicate it is working to bring back a key contributor from that championship-winning squad.

Per reports from the Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Inter Miami have reactivated negotiations to re-acquire midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez from Racing Club. The Herons previously attempted to finalize a deal in January, but an agreement could not be reached at the time, leaving the midfielder in Argentina for the start of the season.

Current reports suggest that Inter Miami have submitted an offer in the region of $4.5 million to secure Rodriguez’s rights on a permanent basis. This marks a shift in strategy, as the club is now looking for a full transfer rather than the loan structure utilized during his previous stint in the MLS.

During his time in the United States, Rodriguez made 22 appearances, recording three goals and three assists throughout the 2025 campaign. He became a vital component of Javier Mascherano’s system during the historic playoff run.

Baltasar Rodriguez played last season for Inter Miami (Getty Images)

Although Inter Miami initially declined to trigger his purchase option—leading to his return to Racing Club for the first three matches of the Argentine season—the club now appears determined to bring him back to Fort Lauderdale.

Why Rodriguez is the missing piece for Inter Miami

The Fort Lauderdale franchise is navigating the busiest transfer window in club history, having already introduced ten players through new signings and re-signings. The 2026 roster features a blend of experienced veterans and young talent, including German Berterame, Luis Barraza, Tadeo Allende, Rocco Rios Novo, David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Sergio Reguilon, Facundo Mura, and Daniel Pinter.

Despite these reinforcements, Inter Miami’s first two preseason friendlies—a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima and a 2-1 win over Atletico Nacional—highlighted a lack of creative depth in the midfield to support Messi and Rodrigo De Paul in the attacking third.

Rodriguez could provide the creative spark the Inter Miami midfield currently lacks. Given his contributions during his previous loan spell—where he earned a starting role during the late-season push and the postseason—he is viewed as a player who can seamlessly re-integrate into the championship-winning lineup.

