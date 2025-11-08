Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Nashville in Game 3 of Round 1 of 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

The first round of the MLS Playoffs features one of its series in a decisive stage, as Inter Miami and Nashville SC face off in a third and final matchup to determine who advances to the next round. Lionel Messi and his teammates will look to seal the series in their favor at Chase Stadium, backed by their home crowd.

While there’s still no official confirmation from head coach Javier Mascherano regarding the starting eleven for the Herons, all signs point to Lionel Messi being in the lineup — and wearing the captain’s armband once again.

The Argentine forward has been a key piece in the team’s structure, standing out not only for finding the net against one of his favorite opponents since arriving in MLS, but also for setting up his teammates on multiple occasions throughout the regular season.

It’s worth noting that Messi finished as the league’s top scorer heading into the Playoffs, netting 32 goals for Inter Miami. He edged out Denis Bouanga for the top spot, with Sam Surridge — from Nashville SC — rounding out the top three.

A costly absence for Inter Miami

Inter Miami star forward Luis Suarez has been handed a one-match suspension by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for a reckless off-ball kick in the previous playoff game. The ban means the Uruguayan will miss the decisive Game 3 against Nashville SC this Saturday.

His absence is a huge blow for Miami as its face a winner-take-all scenario to advance, leaving Lionel Messi’s side without one of their key attacking threats in their most crucial match of the season so far.

The next round

Should Inter Miami prevail tonight in their winner-take-all Game 3 against Nashville SC, Lionel Messi and company will immediately face another colossal challenge in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Herons will travel to take on the winner of the fierce rivalry showdown between FC Cincinnati (the 2-seed) and the Columbus Crew (the 7-seed).