Inter Miami confirm extension for young Lionel Messi teammate who helped win MLS Cup

Inter Miami continue to strengthen their sporting project after winning the 2025 MLS Cup, and the club take another important step today by extending the contract of Ian Fray, a young defender who plays a key supporting role alongside Lionel Messi. The academy product signs a new deal that keeps him with Inter Miami through the 2028–29 MLS season, reinforcing the long-term structure around the team’s core stars.

Fray, one of the franchise’s most notable examples of perseverance, celebrated the news with genuine emotion. “Continuing this path here feels incredible. This club has trusted me for the last five years. I went through injuries, but they kept their faith in me to offer a new contract, and now we’ve won the MLS Cup. I’m excited for what’s next,” he said on the club’s official website.

He also underlined the symbolic impact his rise has for young players in South Florida. “Coming from the Academy means a lot. It gives more kids hope that they can reach the First Team,” Fray added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fray played an important role in the title run, earning the starting job at right back and becoming a key piece in Inter Miami’s championship-winning campaign, which culminated in their victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup.

Ian Fray #17 of Inter Miami.

Advertisement

The journey of grit and resilience for Fray

At 23 years old, Fray completes his third season with the First Team, finishing with 35 appearances and five goal contributions, including one goal and four assists. His path has been far from simple. He signed as a Homegrown Player in 2021 but endured a series of severe injuries that slowed his early development.

Advertisement

see also Luis Suarez expected to leave Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, with next destination reportedly in sight

He suffered three ACL tears in February 2021, February 2022, and July 2023, along with a meniscus tear in October 2024. Even so, he returned each time. Since 2023, he has been part of the most successful stretch in Inter Miami’s young history, contributing to their Leagues Cup 2023 title, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield with an MLS points record, a run to the Eastern Conference Final, and the 2025 MLS Cup. In total, he has made 66 appearances across all competitions, with four goals and four assists.

Advertisement

Fray is also a symbolic figure for Inter Miami’s development model. He was part of the first Academy team to compete in an official tournament, traveling to South Korea in 2019 and becoming one of the club’s foundational prospects. His progress led to his professional debut with Inter Miami II in 2020, when he was named to the USL League One All-League Second Team.