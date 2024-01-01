Manchester City’s Jack Grealish is hoping 2024 will eventually get going in a more positive light after 2023 ended with a shocking home invasion which saw him robbed of $1.2 million in property. The robbery took place while Jack Grealish was playing for Manchester City and about 10 relatives including his girlfriend Sasha Attwood were in the mansion watching the game.



The family of the England star were forced to hit a panic button when they heard footsteps on the above floor of the mansion. Police and even a helicopter arrived at the scene fearing that the panic button could mean a hostage situation.



According to a source in The Sun, “The crooks went straight to safes and jewelry counters. By the time Jack’s partner and family downstairs heard what was going on and raised the alarm, they were long gone. The thieves may have had specific details provided by eyewitnesses who had been in the home.”

Police suspect an inside job



Given that the burglars knew exactly where to go, police are theorizing that the robbery could have been an inside job. Grealish had various construction workers finishing renovations in his mansion before Christmas.



Another theory the police are going with is that the burglars were aided by the plans of the priority being uploaded online after Grealish requested an extension be done to the mansion.

Grealish on home invasion



Grealish took to Instagram to vent over what happened in his home, “I can’t begin to explain how devastated I am over the burglary that took place at my home a few days ago.



“My family mean the world to me, and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety. This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt.



On the field, Grealish has had a decent season with 3 goals and only 1 assist in 12 games for Manchester City. Grealish has been a starter in City’s last 4 league games, going the full 90 in three.