Aminata Diallo planned her attack on PSG teammate Kheira Hamraoui according to reports, taking to google to make sure she caused damage.

Aminata Diallo sits in a French jail formally charged with aggravated violence in the Nov. 2021 attack on her then-teammate Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo took to violence as a way to earn first team minutes at the French club, hiring men to beat and hit Kheira Hamraoui with metal pipes.

"All four (accomplices) alleged Diallo was the instigator of the assault, in order to allow her to be given the place of the victim [in the PSG team] in future games," the Versailles prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Diallo was arrested but let go during the early part of the investigation where she was seen as just a bystander when Hamraoui was attacked in the car they both were riding in. Wiretaps after the fact led French police to vital information that Diallo planned the attack on Hamraoui. As a result, Diallo's contract with PSG was allowed to finish and she was not resigned.

Aminata Diallo googled ways to attack Kheira Hamraoui

According to Le Parisien, French police were able to retrieve messages where Diallo wrote about her hatred towards Hamraoui. Diallo saw Hamraoui as direct competition on both PSG and the French national team.

Diallo went as far as to google various ways to hurt Hamraoui from “dangerous pill cocktail” to “how to break a joint”. Hamraoui spoke about the attack for the first time over the weekend issuing the following statement:

“I will never forget that night of Nov. 4, 2021. It haunts me night and day. That dark night changed my personal and professional life, my life as a woman and as a footballer player,”

“That sad night when I thought I was going to die when two hooded men forced me to get out of the car. They pummeled me with iron bars, essentially aiming for my lower body.”

“For long months after the assault, I was unfairly insulted on the (soccer) pitches, harassed on social networks and had my life threatened. Nevertheless, I held on with all my strength to my passion (of soccer) and to stay professional,”

“Today I trust in the justice system for the truth to all come out and for my honor to be saved.”