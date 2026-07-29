Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 29, 2026

Jamaica U20 will take on Panama U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Panama seeks to recover from its initial defeat against Jamaica, who are aiming for qualification. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 in the USA

Fans in the United States will have several ways to watch the match live. The game will air on Fox Soccer Plus and TUDN USA.

Streaming options include Fubo, ViX and FOX One, allowing viewers to follow the action live on compatible devices.

Advertisement

Can I watch Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 for free?

Fans across the United States can watch this exciting matchup live on ViX, with nationwide coverage available. ViX offers a 7-days free trial for new subscribers.

The game will also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers. Follow every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Group C features a crucial matchup between Panama U20 and Jamaica U20, with both teams carrying very different momentum into the contest.

Advertisement

Panama entered the tournament as one of the favorites to challenge for first place but suffered a costly 3-0 defeat to Canada U20 in its opener, leaving little room for error in the race to advance.

Jamaica, meanwhile, strengthened its knockout-stage chances with a 2-1 victory over Honduras U20 and now knows another three points would secure a spot in the next round. Plenty is at stake for both sides.

The flag of Panama – Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Advertisement

What time is the Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 29, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM