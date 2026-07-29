Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 29, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20
|Tournament
|CONCACAF U-20 Championship
|Date
|Wednesday, July 29, 2026
|Time
|4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ViX, FOX One
How to watch Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 in the USA
Fans in the United States will have several ways to watch the match live. The game will air on Fox Soccer Plus and TUDN USA.
Streaming options include Fubo, ViX and FOX One, allowing viewers to follow the action live on compatible devices.
Can I watch Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 for free?
Fans across the United States can watch this exciting matchup live on ViX, with nationwide coverage available. ViX offers a 7-days free trial for new subscribers.
The game will also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers. Follow every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Group C features a crucial matchup between Panama U20 and Jamaica U20, with both teams carrying very different momentum into the contest.
Panama entered the tournament as one of the favorites to challenge for first place but suffered a costly 3-0 defeat to Canada U20 in its opener, leaving little room for error in the race to advance.
Jamaica, meanwhile, strengthened its knockout-stage chances with a 2-1 victory over Honduras U20 and now knows another three points would secure a spot in the next round. Plenty is at stake for both sides.
The flag of Panama – Maja Hitij/Getty Images
What time is the Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 match?
The match kicks off today, July 29, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 4:00 PM
Central Time: 3:00 PM
Mountain Time: 2:00 PM
Pacific Time: 1:00 PM