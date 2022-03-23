Jamaica take on El Salvador at Independence Park in Kingston for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Jamaica and El Salvador meet in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Independence Park in Kingston. The home team no longer have anything to fight for but winning is always a good thing. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Jamaica no longer have a chance to play in Qatar 2022 as they were eliminated from the qualifiers, but the team still has time to win a couple of honor games. Jamaica's record is negative with 1-4-6 overall.

El Salvador are in a position where they still have a chance to play in Qatar 2022 if the team is able to win their last three games of the qualifiers. It's a difficult road, but if El Salvador wins against Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Mexico, the team would be in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Jamaica vs El Salvador: Date

Jamaica and El Salvador play for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Thursday, March 24 at Independence Park in Kingston. The home team knows that the visitors are hungry and desperate for a win, but the visitors have a better record than the home team but their offense attack is weak.

Jamaica vs El Salvador: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Jamaica vs El Salvador at the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Jamaica and El Salvador at the Independence Park in Kingston on Thursday, March 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+