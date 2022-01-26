Jamaica will host Mexico for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Predictions, odds and how to watch Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in the US

Jamaica and Mexico will face each other for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

Jamaica are currently sixth in the table after picking up seven points from eight games. The Reggae Boyz lost 3-0 to Peru last Friday for an International Friendly, and they drew their last two matches in the World Qualifiers against the USA (1-1) and El Salvador (1-1).

On the other hand, Mexico are third, two points off Canada at the top of the table. El Tri lost their last two matches in the Qualifiers against the United States (2-0) and the Canadians (2-1), both as visitors. Tata Martino’s side will try to return to winning ways.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: National Stadium Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV, Paramount+.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Jamaica vs Mexico: Storylines

Mexico and Jamaica have faced each other on 24 occasions, with El Tri having won 18 matches so far. Jamaica have three victories and they have drawn three times. Their most recent game took place in September, with Mexico winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Alexis Vega y Henry Martin.

How to watch or live stream Jamaica vs Mexico in the US

The match between Jamaica and Mexico for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, January 27, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial) and Paramount+ (free-trial). You can also watch in the US on UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Mexico are the favorites to win this match with odds of -150, while Jamaica have odds of +470. A tie would end up in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Jamaica +470 Tie +240 Mexico -150

*Odds by FanDuel