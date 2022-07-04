Jamaica and USWNT will face each other for the group stage of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Jamaica vs USWNT: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf W Championship

The American women's soccer team will play their second game of the group stage of the Concacaf W Championship against Jamaica. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) for the US.

A new Concacaf women's tournament begins and the teams will do their best to emerge victorious in the most important tournament on the continental level. The American team is one of the favorites to win the title, taking into account that it has been a world power in women's soccer for several years.

The other candidates to be champions will share the group with Mexico, so each game of this group stage will be key. For Jamaica, with two powers like the Mexicans and the Americans in their group, they will have to go in search of a feat to be among the best two in the group and advance to the semifinals, and the Jamaicans will go for it.

Jamaica vs USWNT: Date

Jamaica and USWNT will face each other at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico this Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf W Championship.

Jamaica vs USWNT: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Jamaica vs USWNT: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf W Championship game between Jamaica and USWNT will be available to watch in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

