Japan take on Brazil at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo for this 2022 Kirin Challenge Cup game. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Japan vs Brazil: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this 2022 Kirin Challenge Cup

Japan and Brazil meet in this 2022 Kirin Challenge Cup game. This game will take place at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. The visitors want to win another game in Asia before heading home. Here is all the detailed information about this Kirin Challenge Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Japan are a big team in Asia but they need to win games against big teams to get ready before Qatar 2022 kickoff and this game against Brazil is the perfect opportunity for Japan to win against another South American team as they previously won against Paraguay at home.

Brazil is a big favorite for the upcoming 2022 World Cup they have a squad full of the best players in the world but there are still doubts about the offensive power of the team. Brazil have not lost a game since July 10, 2021.

Japan vs Brazil: Date

Japan and Brazil play for the Kirin Challenge Cup Game on Monday, June 6 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. The home team is in a good moment with a strong winning streak that could stop the visitors, but the south american team knows how to win in the worst situations.

Japan vs Brazil: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:20 AM

CT: 5:20 AM

MT: 4:20 AM

PT: 3:20 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Japan vs Brazil at this 2022 Kirin Challenge Cup game

This game for this 2022 Kirin Challenge Cup game, Japan and Brazil at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

