In a game valid for Matchday 8 of Group B of the AFC Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Japan will face Saudi Arabia. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the United States.

The Saudi team is having an outstanding performance in these AFC Qualifiers. They are first and undefeated in Group B with 19 points (4 more than the second, their rival in this Matchday), product of 6 wins and 1 draw. With only 3 games to go, the Saudis have a good chance of qualifying, but they shouldn't be overconfident.

On the other side will be Japan, the second best team in Group B and the last ones that would be qualifying directly for Qatar 2022. However, with 15 points they are only 1 point above Australia, so in this Matchday they could lose their second place if they obtain an unfavorable result and therefore they must go out to seek victory.

Japan vs Saudi Arabia: Date

This game for Matchday 8 of the AFC Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Saudi Arabia and Japan (the two teams that are in first and second place of the Group B standings) will be played this Tuesday, February 1 at 5:10 AM (ET).

Japan vs Saudi Arabia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:10 AM

CT: 4:10 AM

MT: 3:10 AM

PT: 2:10 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Japan vs Saudi Arabia

This game valid for the Matchday 8 of the of the AFC Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Saudi Arabia and Japan, as well as all Matchday 8 games, can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

