In a real blow to nostalgia, former soccer stars will return to the field in a never-before-seen setting, the Daytona Soccer Fest, to clash as in the old days: the legends of America vs the legends of the rest of the world. Find out which other players will join former Barcelona player Javier Mascherano and former Juventus and World Cup winner David Trezeguet.

The glorious days of the past, when soccer was dominated and starred by the likes of France's David Trezeguet and Argentina's Javier Mascherano will return thanks to a nostalgic match starring legends from the American continent and legends from the rest of the world. This is part of the Daytona Soccer Fest lineup of activities and entertainment.

To talk about Javier Mascherano is to talk about a guy who has won practically everything in soccer. League champion in Argentina, Brazil and Spain with River Plate, Corinthians and FC Barcelona, multiple Champions League winner, double Olympic gold medalist. His few setbacks could be considered triumphs for many others: runner-up in both the World Cup Brazil 2014 and 4 editions of the Copa America.

For his part, the presence of Frenchman David Trezeguet at the Daytona Soccer Fest guarantees proximity to one of the lucky ones to have won the FIFA World Cup. If we add to this the European Cup he also won with his National Team and his multiple league championships in France with AS Monaco and in Italy with Juventus, we can only recognize him as a true legend of world soccer.

Who else will join Mascherano and Trezeguet in the Legends Game at Daytona Soccer Fest?

It will be a real blow to nostalgia to be able to see figures of the stature of Javier Mascherano and David Trezeguet on the pitch again, defending the colors of the American continent and the rest of the world, respectively in a match held on a field built exclusively for this event.. Both will have luxury teammates, who have in common with them the fact that they were true emblems of soccer during their time as professional players.

The Daytona Soccer Fest will allow fans who attend to be close to world soccer stars such as Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina, PSG), Juan Sebastian Veron (Argentina, Chelsea, Manchester United), Claudio Pizarro (Peru, Bayern Munich), Pavel Pardo (Mexico, Stuttgart), Gaizka Mendieta (Spain, Valencia), Mikael Silvestre (France, Manchester United), Miguel Angel Moya (Spain, Atletico Madrid) among others.

What other activities will there be at the Daytona Soccer Fest?

During the 4th of July weekend, this cutting-edge festival will take place at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. It will be the first time that two such intense passions will come together: the home of one of the most iconic racetracks in the history of motorsports will host a series of events intimately related to soccer.

In addition to the legends match, those who attend this event will be able to witness two other great soccer matches live. The first one, a Colombian soccer classic: Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali. The second will make history in particular, as it will be an official National Women Soccer League match between Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville, broadcasted live for the entire nation.

There will also be activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be Thrill Rides, fishing, freestyle soccer, camping, the popular Teq-ball and performances by world-renowned music artists such as multi-Grammy winner Rauw Alejandro and the talented Chance the Rapper. Ticket prices range from $99 for single day tickets to $600 VIP packages with the best seats for both music concerts and soccer games.